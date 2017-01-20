Let's Talk About Animals: Baby Animals! Animals Dressed Like People! Babies And Animals!

By Sarah P
We at C&L want to offer a little lighthearted fun, so I present to you a completely non political post filled with happy animals, baby animals and animals dressed as people. Because who couldn't use a smile today?

Look at this tiny baby deer. Aw, so sleepy and tiny and not at all scary.

abby_deer.jpg

This baby octopus is almost translucent. He isn't mean at all.

aby_octopus.jpg

This baby sloth looks like he wants to get in a bit of trouble. But only a little bit.

aby_sloth.jpg

How excited is this baby to see that furry little cat! The cat, on the other hand, does not look so excited.

baby_and_cat.jpeg

Aw, this fluffy little bunny is so tiny. And fluffy!

baby_bunny.jpg

This baby elephant is just a few days old and can barely stand up! Look how he is rolling around!

baby_elephant.jpg

Or how about this cute little baby giraffe! So curious already.

baby_giraffe.jpg

This little lamb is already bouncing and hopping all over the mountain side!

baby_lamb.jpg

Aw, this baby seal is ready to explore the world!

baby_seal.jpg

Whoa, check out this dapper dog with his monocle.

dapper_dog.jpg

BATPUG IS HERE TO SAVE THE DAY! But, where is Robin?

bat_pug.jpg

This professor is ready to teach you the 3 R's - running, (belly) rubs and rough housing.

dog_professor.jpg

Gardening is great therapy, as this little guy can attest to.

gardening_dog.jpg

Deep sea diving is the activity of choice for this tough pooch.

scuba_dog.jpg

This little guy is just hanging out.

swinging_dog.jpg

This last one, presenting without comment.

stripper_dog.jpg

We hope you enjoyed this Friday funny post!


