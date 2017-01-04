@JerryBrownGov: The First Dog of California has passed away at 13. RIP, Sutter Brown.

Plunderbund: Governor John Kasich has been a one-man anti-stimulus for Ohio communities.

Talk2Action: The religious right’s outsized influence in Dallas has a long and disturbing history.

Election Law Blog: Blue State Democrats may want to keep Trump off the ballot in 2020 unless he releases his tax returns, but that may not be constitutional.

Incidental Economist: How much the U.S. spends on health care—and for what—is “crazypants.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We are not allowed to negotiate drug prices. Can you believe it?" (Candidate Donald Trump, February 7, 2016.)

