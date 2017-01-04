Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
@JerryBrownGov: The First Dog of California has passed away at 13. RIP, Sutter Brown.

Plunderbund: Governor John Kasich has been a one-man anti-stimulus for Ohio communities.

Talk2Action: The religious right’s outsized influence in Dallas has a long and disturbing history.

Election Law Blog: Blue State Democrats may want to keep Trump off the ballot in 2020 unless he releases his tax returns, but that may not be constitutional.

Incidental Economist: How much the U.S. spends on health care—and for what—is “crazypants.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"We are not allowed to negotiate drug prices. Can you believe it?" (Candidate Donald Trump, February 7, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


