Good morning Crooks and Liars! What a weekend, huh? As Trump was distracting us with his hideous and un-American religion-banning decrees on International Holocaust Memorial day (!), over at my place we noticed what else was he doing. Dark times, friends, dark times.

The twitter feed for the St. Louis Manifest provides a powerful reminder of what happened a previous time the US turned away immigrants.

Queen Victoria tells us that progressives don't need a new narrative, we "already have a narrative which is perfectly useful and relevant to all of us – the inner-city-lefties, the working-class-suburbanites, the rusted-on-Labor voters, the environmentalist-hipster-Greens and the even-more-hipster-too-cool-to-join-someone-else’s-movement progressives."

Mark Morford gives us a guide to defying the Trumpocalypse. You will want to bookmark these resources.

Bonus Track: The Onion Studios presents the view of Trump's wall from Mexico (subtitles).

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).