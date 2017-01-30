Obama Slams Trump's Muslim Ban, Welcomes Demonstrations

Through his spokesman, former President Barack Obama let his feelings about Trump's immigration policies and Muslim ban be known today.

In a statement released to the press, spokesman Kevin Lewis said, "With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.”

With regard to the marches taking place over the past week, President Obama gave them his blessing.

Lewis wrote that Obama “is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”

As am I.

For some encouragement, I recommend this post by Melissa Ryan observing the seeds of a true organized Resistance springing up nationwide.

Progressive groups are seeing metrics of engagement like never before. We’ve seen the articles about increased donations for groups like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU since November, but I asked a few organizations for a sense of how much engagement is up and the numbers are astounding:

Read it. It will make you feel better. And I'm hoping President Obama will continue to object publicly this way.

Resist.