Rick Santorum: Courts Will Approve Trump's Muslim Ban Because His Saudi Speech Praised Islam

CNN contributor and former Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum argued on Sunday that President Donald Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia was so moderate that courts in the United States would have to drop objections to his Muslim ban.

"To judges in this country who are looking at his immigration ban, it's going to be very hard to say, 'This is a Muslim hater, he hates Islam, you know, he wants to ban Muslims,'" Santorum explained to CNN's Jake Tapper. "All the [government] solititor has to do is play parts of that speech and you've now deflected that."