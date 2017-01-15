Reince Preibus Wants Democrats To Grow Up And Fall In Line

Reince Preibus is a ridiculous person with a shameless ability to ignore what happened 30 seconds earlier -- much less 8 years -- and instead just fall in line with our new Republican dictatorship.

Mediaite:

Stephanopoulos pointed out that Trump questioned Obama’s legitimacy for years by playing up birtherism. Priebus insisted those questions were put to bed years ago and that questioning Obama’s legitimacy is different from questioning the legitimacy of the election itself. Priebus also said that President Obama should be stepping up to tell Democrats to “grow up and accept the fact that they lost the election.”

Trump, the Head Birther for years and years is about to be sworn in as President, and his minion is right there saying President Obama should act as a national salesman for fascism.

Yeah, that's not going to happen, Reince. Live with it. Grow up and expect resistance.