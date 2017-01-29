Rudy Giuliani Takes Credit For The Muslim Ban

Rudy Giuliani bragged to Fox News' Jeannine Pirro that he helped create a religious ban for Donald Trump to keep Muslims from entering the U.S.

Pirro wanted to know how the Trump administration came up with those seven countries and asked, "How did the president decide the seven countries, I understand a permanent ban on the refugees, talk to me."

Instead of just explaining why they chose the seven countries that they did, which didn't include Pakistan, Saudi Arabia or any country that has a Trump property in it, Rudy went off and let the cat out of the bag.

Giuliani excitedly replied, "I'll tell you the whole history of it! So, when [Trump] first announced it, he said, 'Muslim ban.' He called me up. He said, "Put a commission together. Show me the right way to do it legally."

Rudy continued, "I put a commission together with Judge [Mike] Mukasey, with Congressman [Mike] McCaul, [Rep.] Pete King; whole group of other very expert lawyers on this and what we did was, we focused on — instead of religion, danger! The areas of the world that create danger for us! Which is a factual basis, not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly sensible. And that's what the ban is based on."

A Muslim ban or any religious ban would most definitely reach the highest court. I'm just saying. One of the precepts that America was founded on is that Freedom of Religion thing.

And Rudy admitted on television that Trump explicitly called for a religious ban and Rudy figured out how to skirt the law to do it.

That's not 'extreme vetting,' that's called acting hysterical, Rudy.

A federal judge has ordered a stay on Trump's executive order banning people from seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the country.

The ACLU responded here and here.

But reports are coming in that Customs and Border Patrol are defying judges' orders and still complying with Trump's ban, leaving hundreds of Muslims stranded at airports all over the country.