Sean Spicer Running Promotion For Trump Int'l Hotel In D.C.

It appears Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, is also doing double duty as the main talker for the president-elect, as well as being head of promotion for Trump's new hotel in D.C.

Pressure keeps mounting from everywhere except Trump-land on his multitude of conflicts of interest heading into the Oval office.

During his first press conference as press secretary, Spicer responded to questions about Donald Trump still visiting his D.C. hotel, and Spicer said, “To his own hotel, I think that’s pretty smart."

He continued, “I think the idea that he’s going to his own hotel shouldn’t be a shocker. It’s a beautiful place, it’s somewhere that he’s very proud of. And I think it’s symbolic of the kind of government that he’s going to run, on time under budget, excuse me, ahead of time and under budget.“

Spicer recited some numbers that nobody gives a rats-ass about with regards to Trump's D.C. hotel.

Spicer is now a carnival barker for the new Trump establishment. "He’s very proud, it’s an absolutely stunning hotel encourage you to go there if you haven’t been by.”

However, the media won't be able to go there as Politico says, "The Trump International Hotel in Washington is banning the media from its premises during inauguration week."

And I'd say the prices are a little high too.

But you know:

Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends

We're so glad you could attend

Come inside! Come inside!

There behind a glass is a real blade of grass

be careful as you pass.

Move along! Move along!

Come inside, the show's about to start

guaranteed to blow your head apart

Rest assured you'll get your money's worth

The greatest show in Heaven, Hell or Earth.

You've got to see the show, it's a dynamo.

You've got to see the show, it's rock and roll ....1