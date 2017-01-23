Press Secretary Sean Spicer Is Already In Trump's Crosshairs

Apparently, President Trump isn't too enamored with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

On Saturday, Spicer showed up and gave not a press briefing, but a press statement, which consisted of nastily scolding the media for not accurately covering Trump's inaugural "size."

It was a horrible display and Spicer (and Trump, who clearly ordered Spicer's attack) got heavily criticized for it.

Even Fox News' Charles Krauthammer and Chris Stirewalt were appalled by both men.



Spicer tried to rectify the situation by holding an hour and a half presser on Monday to try and smooth things over with the media. Many in the media thought he came off well this time, though some were not impressed by the attempt to pretend nothing was wrong with Spicer's relationship with the White House Press, not to mention the truth.

But Spicer's boss is not happy.



Axios reports:

Unfortunately for Spicer, Trump is obsessed with his press secretary's performance art. Our Jonathan Swan hears that Trump hasn't been impressed with how Spicer dresses, once asking an aide: "Doesn't the guy own a dark suit?" Spicer looked a lot sharper yesterday than he did on Saturday — in a dark, bankerly suit. Maggie Haberman tweeted that at Spicer's Saturday presser, Trump "wanted him to be in command/project strength. He did neither. … [H]e wanted Spicer to be a derivative of himself -Trump almost always takes q's & slices it with humor."

Spicer will be very accommodating in the days to come because he knows Saturday was a horror show that will not be forgotten very quickly.

You'll notice on today's presser, Spice sported a new dark suit.

(h/t Mediaite)