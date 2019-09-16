Sean Spicer's Rehab Campaign Takes A Twirl For The Worse On DWTS

Sean Spicer has gone from fascist enabler as Trump's very first lying press secretary to fawned-over man-pundit on the Outnumbered White Supremacist Couch.
His latest stop on the image rehab tour jeté came tonight on Dancing With The Stars, wherein he wore a glo-necklace-green flamingo shirt with sleeves straight out of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' wardrobe, and actually pretended to know how to play the bongos.
Because none of us should suffer alone, here are how the folks over on Twitter endured. Some tweets are comical, and simply make fun of what a ridiculous douche he is. Those are satisfying enough, but even better are the many, MANY that remind us what Spicer's appearing on this show is really all about, and why we should resist the temptation to even be slightly amused.