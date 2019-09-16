Sean Spicer's Rehab Campaign Takes A Twirl For The Worse On DWTS

Sean Spicer has gone from fascist enabler as Trump's very first lying press secretary to fawned-over man-pundit on the Outnumbered White Supremacist Couch.

His latest stop on the image rehab tour jeté came tonight on Dancing With The Stars, wherein he wore a glo-necklace-green flamingo shirt with sleeves straight out of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' wardrobe, and actually pretended to know how to play the bongos.

Because none of us should suffer alone, here are how the folks over on Twitter endured. Some tweets are comical, and simply make fun of what a ridiculous douche he is. Those are satisfying enough, but even better are the many, MANY that remind us what Spicer's appearing on this show is really all about, and why we should resist the temptation to even be slightly amused.

This is what the end of the American century looks like. https://t.co/sM1nsomdv0 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 17, 2019

Stealing Ivanka’s dress ideas is not going to get him back in Trump’s good graces. — Robert Lamirande (@LamirandeRobert) September 17, 2019

i knew he reminded me of something #DWTS pic.twitter.com/IliTw3OTGY — jess sullivan🍒 (@jesscherryyy) September 17, 2019

I need to give the Democrat who dressed Sean Spicer a big round of applause for that ridiculous outfit. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/uWR2w7BbLO — 💞Val💞 (@MolenaVal) September 17, 2019

Is tonight's theme homophobia or white supremacy, @seanspicer? Or perhaps a delightful hate fusion?#DWTS — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 17, 2019

We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019

tfw you say hitler didnt gas his own people at holocaust centers but you end up on #DWTS anywaypic.twitter.com/iSlv3xgX6W — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer is on #DWTS and I kinda low key hope they show him his scores, but then they report different ones to him LIKE HE DID TO AMERICA — Yvette (@yvettesheeken) September 17, 2019