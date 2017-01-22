SNL Says Goodbye To President Obama By Singing 'To Sir, With Love'

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
38 min ago by Scarce
up

A poignant end to the show tonight

Source: NBC News

On the first "Saturday Night Live" of the Trump Administration, cast members chose to bid adieu to President Barack Obama not with one last sketch, but a song.

At the conclusion of the episode — hosted by Aziz Ansari — cast member Cecily Strong, standing in front of a large black-and-white portrait of the now former president, sang "To Sir, With Love," the theme to the 1967 movie of the same name in which a group of students serenade their beloved teacher, played by Sidney Poitier.

Strong is soon joined by Sasheer Zamata to vocalize the rest of the song.

At the end of the song, the duo held up a cup. "We got you a mug. It says 'World's Best President,'" Strong said.

"Thank you. Don't go," Zamata chimed in.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV