SNL Says Goodbye To President Obama By Singing 'To Sir, With Love'

A poignant end to the show tonight

Source: NBC News

On the first "Saturday Night Live" of the Trump Administration, cast members chose to bid adieu to President Barack Obama not with one last sketch, but a song.

At the conclusion of the episode — hosted by Aziz Ansari — cast member Cecily Strong, standing in front of a large black-and-white portrait of the now former president, sang "To Sir, With Love," the theme to the 1967 movie of the same name in which a group of students serenade their beloved teacher, played by Sidney Poitier.

Strong is soon joined by Sasheer Zamata to vocalize the rest of the song.

At the end of the song, the duo held up a cup. "We got you a mug. It says 'World's Best President,'" Strong said.

"Thank you. Don't go," Zamata chimed in.