Trump And Spicer React To Saturday Night Live (Finally)

CNN's New Day covered the best Saturday Night Live skit in ages: Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer.

It's also the most re-played. As of this writing Monday morning, the official You Tube video has 11,760,218 views. Sure that's people watching it more than once, but it's also ten thousand times more than attended Trump's inauguration.

CNN Media guru Brian Stelter and Late-Night TV chronicler Bill Carter joined Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo to discuss:

STELTER: Apparently Spicer at the Super Bowl told "Extra" it was a little exaggerated. He thought the gum chewing was too much. Thought Melissa McCarthy could have toned it down a little bit. No surprise, that reaction. But here's the problem: Now, when you see Spicer, do you see Melissa Mccarthy? It was that on point.

CARTER: That's what happened to Sarah Palin with Tina Fey. You couldn't separate them after that. He has to embrace it more. he has to go with it and maybe make a joke himself about it.

STELTER: It's a shame there's no briefing today, no on-camera briefing because POTUS is traveling.

CARTER: Let's see if tomorrow he comes out with a prop box.

STELTER: That would be fantastic.

Then it's on to Trump's tweets, which did not make any attempt at "damage control." Yeah.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

And Chris Cuomo makes a really good point:

CUOMO: If you catch the media being wrong about something and it regards you, you have high ground and you should go after it. That's part of politics. But they use it [the 'fake news' excuse] now for every hard question and every criticism that they don't like. I think it makes it lose its teeth.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.

One thing that came out of the Spicer skit: Glenn Thrush ("BOO!") is now a celebrity: