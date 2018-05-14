Trump And Hannity Indulge In Late Night Pillow Talk

Maybe their parents will let them have a sleepover if it isn't a school night!

According to reporting by Olivia Nuzzi in New York Magazine, Trumpity and Hannity talk on the phone every night after Trumpity watches Hannity's show. They talk about homework and whose skirt they looked up when they bent down to pick up the pencil they dropped on purpose.

I'm almost kidding. While it is tempting to write an entire piece making fun of this arrangement...

DT: YOU hang up first.

SH: No, YOU hang up first!

DT: No, YOU!

SH: NO, you HAVE TO hang up first, silly!

DT: Okay, we'll BOTH hang up on the count of THREE...

...there are actually more alarming developments to come out of this reporting.

1. Hannity is serving multiple roles in this administration. One of them is as a replacement for Steve Bannon - a kindred spirit in the "America First," Nationalistic mindset Trump relies on because it serves him best.

2. Hannity serves as a companion. Trump is alone in the residence after he leaves the oval office at 7. Melania sleeps in a separate room (not that anyone blames her...) - so Trump has no one to talk to. GEE I WONDER WHY.

The talks may be more important for Trump than for Hannity in a therapeutic sense, even if it’s nearly impossible to accept what we’re seeing from the president reflects any kind of therapy. “He doesn’t live with his wife,” one person who knows both men said of Trump, explaining that he lacks someone “to decompress” with at the end of the day.

3. Hannity helps confirm and convey the narrative that Trump is being persecuted by the Deep State and the Democratic Party, helped along by Mainstream Media. He fans Trump's toxic obsession with Hillary Clinton, insisting the real focus should be on prosecuting her.

4. Perhaps most disturbing, and damaging, is the revelation that his senior staffers manipulated him into not watching any other news channels in the mornings. You see, he used to watch Morning Joe and New Day, and by 11 a.m. he was so pissed and had sent so many deranged tweets his staff could not keep up. So Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer devised a little plan to coax him into also watching FOX NEWS in the mornings so that he was now watching all Fox, all the time.

Wheeeeeeeeee! This worked, because according to a former official, Trumpkins "loves praise more than he likes hate-watching Morning Joe." So, now we have a less informed Trump (hard to fathom that even being possible,) but a less angry-in-the-morning Trump.

Honestly, it's impossible to determine which is worse. None of it is good news, though.

