Trump Declares Jan. 20th 'Day Of Patriotic Devotion'

By Karoli Kuns
Donald Trump has sent out a proclamation across the land, retroactively, which would be fine, except he got the wrong day.

In a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register tomorrow, Trump declared January 20th a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.

"A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart," it reads. "We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose."

Huh. And here I thought we were American Carnage.

The proclamation:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country -- and to renew the duties of Government to the people.

There's only one problem with this. The actual day of patriotic devotion, as demonstrated by nearly 4 million Americans, was Saturday, January 21st.

This is what patriotic devotion looks like, Donald.


