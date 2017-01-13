Trump Transition To DC National Guard Commander: 'You're Fired, Mid-Inaugural'

I didn't light my hair on fire when Trump asked for the resignations of ambassadors around the world. That's standard. I also didn't light my hair on fire when he asked for the resignations of political appointees overseeing the nuclear arsenal, because once again, that's standard.

But this? Yes, this decision to fire the commander of the DC National Guard at 12:01 pm on January 20th -- mid-inaugural -- has my hair on fire, because it's completely unnecessary and tosses the oversight of inaugural security into disarray.

Schwartz’s forced departure will come in the midst of the presidential inauguration that he has spent months helping plan alongside D.C. police, the U.S. Secret Service and other top District officials. He will turn over command to an interim as power transfers from one president to the next, and just before the inaugural parade marches down Pennsylvania Avenue. “The timing is extremely unusual,” Schwartz said in an interview Friday morning, confirming a memo announcing his ouster that was obtained by The Washington Post. During the inauguration, Schwartz would command not only the members of the D.C. guard but also an additional 5,000 unarmed troops sent in from across the country to help. He also would oversee military air support protecting the nation’s capital during the inauguration. “My troops will be on the street,” Schwartz, 65, said. “I’ll see them off but I won’t be able to welcome them back to the armory.” He said that he would “never plan to leave a mission in the middle of a battle.”

Is the Trump transition that stupid? So stupid that they'd strip the National Guard of its commander on the one single day in four years where all eyes are on Washington, DC and where an attack on that city would be disastrous? Apparently they are.