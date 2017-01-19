Trump's Budget Cuts: Heritage Foundation's Fantasy Come True

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Today's announcement that Donald Trump plans massive budget cuts to programs most Americans support is not surprising.

You know who wrote all these ideas down on paper in order to push them through Congress? The Heritage Foundation and Jim DeMint! The Hill:

The proposed cuts hew closely to a blueprint published last year by the conservative Heritage Foundation, a think tank that has helped staff the Trump transition.

And Trump will let them run the show on budget priorities because he's a puppet to them, too. What a weak and spineless "leader" Trump is letting the Heritage Foundation ruin his "amazing" poll numbers on day one.

Puppet. Puppet. Puppet.

PS. In case you didn't notice, the 2018 race to take back the Congress has begun. Strap in, get involved, and vote.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV