Trump's Budget Cuts: Heritage Foundation's Fantasy Come True

Today's announcement that Donald Trump plans massive budget cuts to programs most Americans support is not surprising.

#BREAKING: Trump team is planning to ELIMINATE the DOJ's 25 Violence Against Women grant programs (listed below). https://t.co/DPNHiW38SZ pic.twitter.com/O2LtGPUAn5 — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) January 19, 2017

Trump team wants to privatize Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminate Nat’l Endowment for the Arts: https://t.co/dvmOMuZG0Y — Mike, but furious (@mikerugnetta) January 19, 2017

4. Energy would be gutted mostly to please climate denialists; Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy & CO2 reduction programs all dead — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) January 19, 2017

You know who wrote all these ideas down on paper in order to push them through Congress? The Heritage Foundation and Jim DeMint! The Hill:

The proposed cuts hew closely to a blueprint published last year by the conservative Heritage Foundation, a think tank that has helped staff the Trump transition.

And Trump will let them run the show on budget priorities because he's a puppet to them, too. What a weak and spineless "leader" Trump is letting the Heritage Foundation ruin his "amazing" poll numbers on day one.

Puppet. Puppet. Puppet.

PS. In case you didn't notice, the 2018 race to take back the Congress has begun. Strap in, get involved, and vote.