Wannabe Dictator Says Dumb Thing

What is he talking about?
By Frances LangumApril 22, 2022

This delusional person spoke at the annual leadership conference of The Heritage Foundation.

They welcomed him to the dais because "judges," obviously.

The meeting was held at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Amelia Island in Florida...one assumes Mar-a-Grifto was already booked with a disco wedding or Hershel Walker fundraiser.

Donald kept talking about 2020 and his "getting in again" to fix the past election, the one he refuses to admit he lost except when he forgets.

Then Trump went off on a tangent about his cognitive test...

...In which "Dr. Ronnie" [Jackson] called him "sir." Those sir lies get you every time.

And he bragged that he "aced" the cognitive test better than anyone ever before!

And "they" stopped calling him dumb and started calling him a dictator?

And he ended that tangent saying that he'd rather be a dictator than dumb, and moved back to the teleprompter speech.

This is what we have to look forward to if he runs again, and I'm not sure whether that's the end of democracy forever or a gift to Democrats.

