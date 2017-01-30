What Are These 'Trump Flags' About?

On Monday, IndivisibleKY spotted a convoy of military-appearing vehicles driving on the highway with "Trump flags" on them and video-recorded them.

TPM reports:

Chris Rowzee, a spokeswoman for IndivisibleKY, said she was "disturbed" to see the flag on a military vehicle. "To show a partisan political leaning on a military vehicle is very reminiscent of Nazi Germany," she said, as quoted by the Courier-Journal. Defense Department spokesman Maj. Jamie Davis said that it would violate regulations to fly that flag on a military vehicle. "That is not standard procedure,” he said as quoted in the report. Davis said it would also violate regulations to run a military convoy with no unit markings on the vehicles, and said he did not think the vehicles belonged to any service branch. Per the report, he suggested that they were military surplus. Tracey Metcalf, administrator for the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, said the color of the convoy suggests the vehicles did or do belong to the Army.

But this is not the only appearance of the so-called "Trump flag." In Oregon, two men were arrested after circling a rally protesting Trump's Muslim ban executive order, while flying a Trump flag.

Video:

Police arrest 2 men circling immigration rally with Trump flag on their truck. Unclear what charges they face. pic.twitter.com/g2mWSJQ3t6 — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) January 30, 2017

Oregon Live reports:

One person was arrested and accused of flashing a replica gun while riding past demonstrators in a pickup truck... ...Sergey E. Antonov, a 20-year-old Battle Ground resident, brandished the replica gun while being driven past demonstrators about 12:30 p.m., Portland police said in a news release. He's facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center on $1,500 bail. Police said the driver of the pickup, who was detained but has since been released, isn't facing any charges. Officers stopped the driver in a "high-risk traffic stop" at Southwest 4th Avenue and Salmon Street after someone told police about the man showing what appeared to be a handgun to protesters.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Officers also seized an AR-15-style rifle that belongs to the driver, police said. Police said they didn't receive any reports that the driver brandished the rifle and the driver will be able to pick it up later.

Trump flags are available on Amazon.com in two-packs for $10.99 on sale right now.

How long do you suppose it will be before Trump just hands them out free to his "private security" force?

IndivisibleKY's video can be viewed here.