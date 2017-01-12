Why The Flurry Of Calls From Flynn To Russian Envoy On Day Obama Expelled Diplomats?

It would be a hell of a lot easier to dismiss the allegations in that bombshell dossier if Trump and his closest advisers didn't keep confirming it.

Here's today's bombshell, via David Ignatius:

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, Trump’s choice for national security adviser, cultivates close Russian contacts. He has appeared on Russia Today and received a speaking fee from the cable network, which was described in last week’s unclassified intelligence briefing on Russian hacking as “the Kremlin’s principal international propaganda outlet.” According to a senior U.S. government official, Flynn phoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking. What did Flynn say, and did it undercut the U.S. sanctions? The Logan Act (though never enforced) bars U.S. citizens from correspondence intending to influence a foreign government about “disputes” with the United States. Was its spirit violated? The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the day President Obama imposed sanctions and expelled diplomats, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn had multiple phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. What did he say, and why did he say it?

I can think of a couple of things, right off the top. He might have promised to lift the sanctions and reverse the expulsions right after Trump's inaugural to calm Putin down. He might have had to explain that he had no influence over President Obama and apologize for his actions.

The thing is, that's all speculation. We don't know why, but it's certainly quite suspicious to see that it did, in fact, happen.