Michael Flynn Pledges Allegiance To QAnon On Independence Day

Donald Trump's disgraced national security advisor continues his self degradation by posting a video of him taking the QAnon oath.

After pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, Michael Flynn is now being helped by Attorney General Barr to get his crimes thrown out.

As Will Sommer has reported, Flynn has been a silent big player in the conspiracy-driven "Qanon" group, but instead of giving the whacked-out followers winks and nods, he's fully and publicly embraced them.

QAnon believers decipher online “clues” posted by an anonymous figure named “Q,” constructing a worldview that imagines Donald Trump and his allies engaged in a covert war against pedophile-cannibals in a nefarious global cabal that includes top Democrats. Since launching in October 2017, the movement has gained a surprising foothold in the Republican Party, with QAnon promoters invited to the White House, winning GOP nominations for office and, in one case, poised to win a House seat.

Many "Q" cultists believe Flynn is the anonymous "Q" who is leaving clues to "expose the deep state." The cult conclusion is that that's why he was "targeted" by the FBI.

Flynn is a despicable figure who knows exactly what he did for his QAnon brethren, but now his attorney claims Flynn did not recite the QAnon oath "where we go one, we go all." The lawyer offered up a ridiculous excuse:

"The slogan comes from an engraved bell on JFK'S sailboat—acknowledging the unity of mankind. The oath is obvious—the federal oath in support of our Constitution. He wanted to encourage people to think about being a citizen. Don't read anything else into it."

There are Qanon nuts out there who say that if Flynn gets exonerated that proves him to be "Donald's Mandela."

These people have no conscience, soul, or a shred of decency and are lead by the most right-wing extremist insanity.

Don't forget that with Michael Flynn, it's always a grift.

I don't think Flynn was there at the start, but he's definitely done the best job of any high profile person of monetizing Q. — Mike "Wear a Mask" Rothschild (@rothschildmd) July 5, 2020

Yes, Michael Flynn and his guests taking the QAnon "digital soldier oath" is extremely disturbing. But the dress featuring Donald Trump's nicknames for political opponents is also at least somewhat troubling. pic.twitter.com/6RyfoBh9WV — Mike "Wear a Mask" Rothschild (@rothschildmd) July 5, 2020