Michael Flynn Whips Up Crowd At QNuts Convention: Coup 'Should Happen Here'

Ladies and gentlemen: Now that he's off the hook with a presidential pardon, Trump's former national security advisor is free to whip up extremist crowds with inflammatory rhetoric like this! Via Business Insider:

Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser, told a crowd at a QAnon conference in Dallas, Texas, this weekend that the US should have a coup like the one in Myanmar. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew its democratically elected government and arrested its leaders. The coup immediately sparked protests across the country, prompting the junta to launch a campaign against its own citizens. Upwards of 800 Burmese people, including at least 40 children, have been killed, according to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. More than 4,000 people have been arrested.

But sure, that's exactly what we need here. God help us.

