Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Pardoned Traitor Flynn 'Forgets' Pledge Of Allegiance

Michael Flynn attends (for money, betcha) a Lin Wood rally where he "forgot" the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. QAnon is not pro-America.
By Frances Langum
Pardoned Traitor Flynn 'Forgets' Pledge Of Allegiance
Image from: screenshot

Well, this is revealing. Michael Flynn attended (for money, betcha) a pro-Trump/Lin Wood rally and FORGOT the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

Flynn is the General that Obama WARNED Trump not to hire because he was a danger to national security. Trump hired him anyway as National Security Advisor. Flynn texted Russia-related business dealings during Trump's inauguration. And he was fired by Trump after 23 days on the job.

Flynn lied to the FBI about his Russia dealings, pled guilty, withdrew his guilty plea, and was pardoned by Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

Michael Flynn is now a hero among the QAnon/MAGA set.

And so he was paid to appear (betcha) at the Lin Wood Grift-o-Palooza rally in South Carolina. Lin Wood, the "attorney" who spearheaded Trump's "Stop the Steal" grift, is now running for Chairman of the South Carolina GOP. So he had a rally? To "run" for chairman of a state political party?

And special guest Michael Flynn forgot the words to the Pledge. Maybe if it was translated into Russian?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team