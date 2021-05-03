Pardoned Traitor Flynn 'Forgets' Pledge Of Allegiance

Well, this is revealing. Michael Flynn attended (for money, betcha) a pro-Trump/Lin Wood rally and FORGOT the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021

Flynn is the General that Obama WARNED Trump not to hire because he was a danger to national security. Trump hired him anyway as National Security Advisor. Flynn texted Russia-related business dealings during Trump's inauguration. And he was fired by Trump after 23 days on the job.

Flynn lied to the FBI about his Russia dealings, pled guilty, withdrew his guilty plea, and was pardoned by Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

Donald Trump has repeatedly abused the pardon power to reward friends and protect those who covered up for him.



This time he pardons Michael Flynn, who lied to hide his dealings with the Russians.



It’s no surprise that Trump would go out as he came in —



Crooked to the end. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 25, 2020

Michael Flynn is now a hero among the QAnon/MAGA set.

And so he was paid to appear (betcha) at the Lin Wood Grift-o-Palooza rally in South Carolina. Lin Wood, the "attorney" who spearheaded Trump's "Stop the Steal" grift, is now running for Chairman of the South Carolina GOP. So he had a rally? To "run" for chairman of a state political party?

And special guest Michael Flynn forgot the words to the Pledge. Maybe if it was translated into Russian?

Michael Flynn has been leading people so often lately in the QAnon pledge that he forgot the damn words of the Pledge to THE COUNTRY! pic.twitter.com/aJsroDvUXH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021

Michael Flynn didn’t know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance because he forgot which country he was pledging allegiance to. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) May 2, 2021