Pardoned Traitor Flynn 'Forgets' Pledge Of Allegiance

Well, this is revealing. Michael Flynn attended (for money, betcha) a pro-Trump/Lin Wood rally and FORGOT the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.
Flynn is the General that Obama WARNED Trump not to hire because he was a danger to national security. Trump hired him anyway as National Security Advisor. Flynn texted Russia-related business dealings during Trump's inauguration. And he was fired by Trump after 23 days on the job.
Flynn lied to the FBI about his Russia dealings, pled guilty, withdrew his guilty plea, and was pardoned by Donald Trump after the 2020 election.
Michael Flynn is now a hero among the QAnon/MAGA set.
And so he was paid to appear (betcha) at the Lin Wood Grift-o-Palooza rally in South Carolina. Lin Wood, the "attorney" who spearheaded Trump's "Stop the Steal" grift, is now running for Chairman of the South Carolina GOP. So he had a rally? To "run" for chairman of a state political party?
And special guest Michael Flynn forgot the words to the Pledge. Maybe if it was translated into Russian?