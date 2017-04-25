Democratic Rep Calls For '9/11 Style Commission' After Flynn Briefing

After Rep. Cummings and Chaffetz held a press briefing on Gen. Flynn's possible criminal act of taking money from a foreign government, Rep.Krishnamoorthi told CNN's Kate Bolduan that after being briefed and seeing the documents on Flynn, “We need an independent investigation ASAP.”

Bolduan asked him if Gen. Flynn broke the law, to which he replied, "I can't say. I think that what we see is there's a lot of smoke here and we have to get to the bottom of this -- he's had extensive contacts with foreign agents, foreign governments."

Were Flynn's actions orchestrated by the Trump administration, or transition, Bolduan asked. He gave himself some wiggle room, saying, "Classified documents that we saw today, you know, basically raise further questions about all of these issues."

And then the Congressman laid down the hammer.

"What I saw this morning with regard to classified materials was very disturbing, and it just further raises the issue that we need an independent investigation, ASAP."

Rep. Krishnamoorthi told Bolduan that we need a commission to get the politics out of the investigations since we've seen how Trump loyalists on both the HOUSE and Senate have either destroyed or bogged down honest efforts.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi said. “I’ve called for an independent, 9/11 style commission, and the facts this morning that I saw in those documents, the classified documents, points to an ever growing need for this.”

There is, indeed. It's clear that the partisanship running rampant in the Oversight committees will not get to the bottom of this.