WTF? The New York Times Describes Jeff Sessions As An 'Outsider'

By Nicole Belle
Welcome to Post-Fact TrumpAmerica, where words no longer have meaning and the mainstream media doesn't feel any compulsion to be honest or informative.

What do I mean? Look at this New York Times headline:
jeff_sessions_outsider.jpg

Um, wait, what?

Tell me how a twenty-year senator can be considered an "outsider". How much time do you have to spend inside the Beltway before you're an insider? Or is it that the New York Times is trying so hard to normalize Trump's "drain the swamp" narrative--facts be damned--that they'll literally make up anything they can?

But wait, The Washington Post can't possibly leave The New York Times alone in their whitewashing:

jeff_sessions_nice.jpg

Awwwwww, isn't it great to know that the man with beliefs so racist that he couldn't be considered for a US District Judgeship is super-cuddly and beloved by his colleagues? It's just precious.


