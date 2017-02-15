Bob Woodward On Flynn Resigning: 'All My Alarm Bells Went Off"

Last night Bill O'Reilly laid on the "media is anti-Trump" narrative as thick as molasses, particularly in defense of General Flynn. Bob Woodward didn't buy Bill's Trump apologist narrative:, "My alarm bells went off. And I think the alarm bells went off for lots of reporters."

O'Reilly's opener, the Talking Points Memo segment, was a predictably nutty attack on the media, labeling the Flynn saga "Mass Hysteria Over General Michael Flynn."

He then brought on Bob Woodward to get his reaction to the entire Flynn debacle.

Bob Woodward did not see eye to eye with O'Reilly. "I know General Flynn a little bit and the idea that he misled about one thing, as you know, Bill, people in the White House always mislead somebody on something, that became a firing offense does not make sense to me, and all my alarm bells went off, why is he gone for this? And I think the alarm bells went off for lots of reporters."

O'Reilly supported the excuses uttered by the Trump administration about why the general was fired. "Flynn did talk about sanctions, so, when you, at that level, mislead a vice president and he goes out and then, you know, misstates something, that is a firing offense, Bob, and you know that."

Woodward replied, "Well, not necessarily."

Bill replied, "Ohhhh, come on! Sure it is."

Woodward got peeved and said, "You come on! I am telling you, my alarm bells went off. I think lots of people had the same feeling, who were in the media, so they are asking the question.."

Woodward agreed with all the journalists that pressured the administration for real answers while Bill kept harping that the noise being created and speculation was from only Trump haters.

Woodward told Bill that Trump should get the White House counsel to investigate this, since Trump can declassify anything he wants.

Bill said he did want to know what happened, but felt there were "unintended consequences" for Trump like...maybe Flynn becomes an enemy and leaks some things about Donald and that would make it a bigger mess.

Woodward reminded Bill that Trump fired Flynn and that's already made everything a mess.

Woodward warned that if Trump doesn't become transparent soon, "believe me, this is going to fester for weeks if not months, if there aren't answers to very serious questions."

If this scandal happened under Obama, BillO would be calling for a special counsel with hearings broadcast live daily on Fox News and wailed about nightly on his own show.

Of course that's not how he sees it for his pal, Donald Trump.

The fester is on!