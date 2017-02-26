Chuck Todd Slams Sen. Cotton On ACA Repeal: 'Seems Like...That Can't Be Done Realistically'

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) tried to sound optimistic that the GOP would repeal and replace Obamacare after promising to do so on NBC's Meet The Press, but host Chuck Todd pressed him on it, saying, "It seems like you're selling something that can't be done realistically."

During Cotton's interview, Todd switched the topic to the repeal of Obamacare and after the beleaguered senator said the GOP must "get healthcare reform right here," but he offered only empty platitudes as a solution.

"Healthcare can be a very stressful thing. That's why when we repeal Obamacare, we have to get it right, we have to make sure that our solutions deliver affordable, personalized care for all Americans, that they have control in choice and freedom over their own healthcare."

Republicans have had almost seven years since the healthcare law was put in place and still haven't offered up any real options on how to dismantle and replace the ACA for the betterment of the country.

Todd replied, "That promise sounds good. Do you understand why some people think that's an impossible promise to keep?"

"To make it affordable, making it wider. I mean, that just seems like, you know, it seems like you're selling something that can't be done realistically," he continued.

Sen. Cotton deflected that by saying how cynical the public is about politicians, trying to avoid answering his direct question, and again could not offer up any definitive solutions to the question at hand.

"We can make our healthcare system more flexible and more personalized and more affordable for everyone and still address the problems that Obamacare claimed to address, like the rising cost of health insurance, or the inability of people to get coverage if they had preexisting conditions and so forth. And that's what we're going to do."

Again, yadda, yadda, yadda meaning nothing.

Todd then commented on former Speaker Boehner's remarks about Republican "happy talk," on replacing the ACA.

Sen. Cotton didn't reply to Boehner, but admitted that after four election cycles they still have no answers.

He said, "Yeah, Chuck, we've had four elections about Obamacare in the last four cycles."

Cotton continued, "And in three of those elections, Republicans won big victories because we promised to repeal Obamacare and to fix our healthcare system once and for all. That's what we're going to do. It would not be keeping faith with the American people if we did not keep our word from those last elections."

I think we can all agree that improvements can be made to the ACA, but with the GOP in disarray on this issue, it's an impossible task.

It's very easy to rail against society, political parties and legislation, but when it's time to show up and do something, outside of trying to keep brown people out of America, Republicans have nothing that will help the American people.

Sen. Cotton says they will keep all the things they like in Obamacare without telling us how they will accomplish it.

Maybe their ace in the hole is to have Trump send nasty tweets to doctors and healthcare providers until they bow to his will?

The GOP is in a bad pickle because if they repeal and then destroy healthcare in America, they will own it and that doesn't bode well for future elections, even if so many districts are gerrymandered or are in red states.

What's kind of scary is if they force themselves to repeal it without a real solution because it's the people that will ultimately suffer.