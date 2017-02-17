C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Ohio Players

Walter "Junie" Morrison first made a name for himself in the early 70's as a producer, writer, keyboardist and singer for the Ohio Players. He split from the band in 1974 and released several solo albums.

In 1977 Parliament-Funkadelic and became their musical director. His time in P-Funk took the band to their highest commercial success with the platinum selling One Nation Under A Groove album as well as the gold status earning Motorbooty Affair and Gloryhallastoopid.

News came down the wire yesterday that Junie has passed away at the age of 62. No other details were given. The world is a little less funkier today.

What are you listening to tonight?