Feds May Be Investigating Fox News Over Ailes Sexual Harassment Suits

Federal prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed the attorney representing Andrea Tantaros in her sexual harassment suit against Fox News. The attorney believes the prosecutors are investigating the company’s attempt to hide from shareholders settlements for sexual harassment.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Government prosecutors may be investigating 21st Century Fox for quietly settling sexual harassment claims against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes without reporting it to the media giant’s shareholders.

On Wednesday, during a hearing regarding Tantaros’ lawsuit against Fox News executives before New York Supreme Court Judge David Benjamin Cohen, an attorney for former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros said he’d been served with a subpoena by federal prosecutors investigating sexual harassment allegations directed at Ailes. Tantaros, who once served as a co-host of the afternoon show The Five, alleges in her lawsuit that Fox News “operated like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult.”

[…]

“Once I saw it, I knew what was happening,” [Attorney Judd] Burstein said. “They were investigating whether Fox News violated securities laws by not reporting settlements to the Securities and Exchange Commission.”