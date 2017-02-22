Finland's 'First Dog' Wins The Internet

Intrigued to see "#Lennu" trending on twitter last night, I dutifully clicked to see what the fuss was about.

excuse me but are you aware of Lennu, the Finnish president's dog pic.twitter.com/sBVSOiExw6

The photo appears to be from a Christmas concert at the Finnish president's residence, where the Boston Terrier was said to have stolen the show.

Source: Pedestrian

With former First Puppies Sunny and Bo "Bobama" Obama being replaced by an altogether different kind of dog in the White House, the world has been waiting for another good, presidential little canine.

Now, we can finally take a breath, friends, because Twitter has found us a new dog to obsess over.

His name is Lennu, he is the Finnish First Puppy, and he is the cutest, strangest little munchkin we have ever seen.

A five-year old Boston terrier, Lennu went viral in his home nation during a holiday gift ceremony for President Sauli Niinistö and his wife Jenni Haukio in December, where he went fucking wild for local Finnish products such as ham and fish.

But as this (unfortunately unembeddable) video shows, he didn't bat a fucking lid at the vegan chew-bone some sweet Finnish person put in the gift basket especially for the little punk.

Like with so many things, it's taken Australia/America a few extra months to catch up, with New York City's Kelly Weill's tweet kicking off the internet's newest craze.