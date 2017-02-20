Fmr U.S. Ambassador To Sweden Smacks Trump On Refugee Claims

A former U.S. Ambassador To Sweden told CNN's Chris Cuomo that crime has not risen based on a more flexible immigration/refugee policy in Sweden, refuting Trump's erroneous claims he made over a Fox News segment.

As many of us know already, Trump weirdly inserted Sweden into his stump speech rally in Florida on Saturday and said, "Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden."

Trump has admitted that he based his remarks on a segment he saw on Fox News' Tucker Carlson program.

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Trump has the entire U.S. Intelligence agencies at his disposal, but instead, he continually chooses to promote unsubstantiated rumors and reports on cable TV (Fox News) rather than get real assessments from those that have actual intel.

It's embarrassing on so many levels.

CNN's News Day brought on Azita Raji, a former U.S. Ambassador To Sweden, to give the real story.

Host Chris Cuomo recapped Trump's remarks about Sweden and then said, "He's referencing something he saw on TV, a Fox News segment about an alleged migrant related problem," he said.

Cuomo continued, "Refugees came in, Sweden's been letting more migrants in per capita, and as a result their crime rate skyrocketed. is that true?"

She started off a little wishy-washy, but then got very precise.

She replied, "The crime rate has not skyrocketed..."

"When you look at the link between crime and immigration, it has been disputed many times, there is no link, in fact," the ambassador said.

She continued, "There was a study that just came out from the university of Buffalo that showed data from census data and crime reports in over 40 years from 200 cities that showed a link between immigration patterns and crime," she said. "So I think that when we talk about these immigration patterns we need to use the facts that are available. There's absolutely no data to support that."

As they discussed more of what Trump was trying to do she said, "I'm not saying some immigrants don't commit crimes, "but there's absolutely no correlation. In fact, in the study that came out showed that in communities that have a higher rate of migrants, some crimes are reported at a lower rate."

Based on the amount of migrants Sweden has taken in, she said, "we should be reporting terrorist attacks in Sweden every week. You see no such thing."

Trump freaked out over being forced to live up to an agreement we had with Australia, about taking in 1200 refugees, but Sweden has taken in 200,000.

And no terrorist attacks.. What kind of extreme vetting do they use?

But you know, if Tucker Carlson has a guest that says something he wants to believe, Trump uses it.