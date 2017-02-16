Fox And Friends In Sync With Trump Again! 'Russia Is Fake News'

Fox and Friends opened their broadcast by parroting Trump's claims that Russia had nothing to do with influencing the election because, "the Democrats had to come up with a reason why they lost so they said Russia hacked the election."

The trio of hosts also were furious over a WSJ story that says the Intel community is afraid to give Trump secrets because they might get leaked by his administration.

Trump and his administration couldn't possibly have done something wrong. It's the entire Intelligence agencies working for the Democrats to ease their pain and create fake news.

Steve Doocy summed it up in the idiotic way only Doocy can, "What they're worried about is and here is that word you are going to hear again, "Russia." They are worried about the Russian influence."

"The reason we are hearing "Russia" in all these different stories is because after Donald Trump won and shocked the world, the Democrats had to come up with a reason why they lost so they said Russia hacked the election and so with all these stories, their friends in the mainstream media pushing this stuff," he said.

Doocy is telling his audience to distrust any election 2016 story that mentions "Russia." Got that?

And THEN... he lays on the deeper conspiracies.

Doocy continued, "Michael Flynn, fired because of his contacts with Russians, not true. The Russians hacked the election, how many times have we heard that, it's part of the narrative that they are trying to stack up against this guy."

Even if you believe that Flynn was fired only because he lied to Pence, one still has to admit the inciting incident was because he talked to Russia, you idiot!

Ainsley came in and said the Intel community must tell the president everything and then they played part of Trump's presser with Bibi, where Trump says, "General Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he has been treated very, very unfairly by the media, as I call it, the fake media in many cases.

Trump complained about the leaks coming from the Intel community and said, "The Democrats had to come up with a reason why they lost so they said Russia hacked the election."

Brian Kilmeade was apoplectic that somebody monitored the calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. "Why would the intelligence agency want to go monitor the national security advisor before he was actually had a president sworn in."

As soon as their opening segment ended, Trump tweeted:

FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

Fox News has, in many cases turned into an "alternative universe" to defend the actions of the Trump administration. And Trump has turned into a Twitter dictation machine for Fox.