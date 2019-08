Watching the above clip from Fox and Friends, (h/t Bobby Lewis) at first I was just struck by the fact that the viewer mail they were reading appeared to come from Medicare recipients exclusively.

Then I did what Fox and Friends did not expect anyone to do. I fact-checked the one actual tweet they used on screen.

Fox News REMOVED the hashtag #LeaveMedicareAlone from the tweet.

They are a propaganda network, but you knew that. And they've been caught today, in the very act.