Fox And Friends Drag Austin, TX As 'Pro-Homeless'

Today on Fox and Friends, the three co-hosts attacked the city of Austin Texas, as "pro-homeless," because its constituents are more liberal than the rest of the state.

Moments before, Fox News ran a segment about Los Angeles County suspending all official travel to Texas and Florida because of their homophobic policies.

Co-host Lawrence Jones said, "Interesting fact, Texans don't claim Austin."

"Really, cause it's so liberal?" Earhardt asked.

Kilmeade said, "It's huge."

Jones chimed in, "Liberals moving there and it's a mess. They want to defund the police."

"It's the capital though," Earhardt observed.

"Yeah it is the capital," Jones said dejectedly. " So we're forced to go there."

Poor babies.

Kilmeade offered his useless commentary: "They're big pro-homeless. It's become a magnet for the homeless, underneath the tunnels and bridges."

"Homeless is out of control," Jones agreed.

Earhardt blamed Californians for moving to Austin for all the problems they claim the capital of Texas is experiencing.

"The tech companies are all there," Jones said.

Austin, Texas is the eleventh largest city in America. It's also called "The Live Music Capital of the World," for the great music industry there.

Republicans have their own "pronoun" for all Democrats and their policies. They put the word "pro" in front of any despicable action.

Lisa Murkowski is "pro-porn." Mitt Romney is "pro-pedophile" etc...

if you disagree with Republicans on education then you're "pro-grooming."

Fox News is trying to make the case that if you are a Democrat, then you're a filthy, stinking lefty who is pro-child porn, and destroys any community you move into.