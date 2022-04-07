Fox And Friends Drag Austin, TX As 'Pro-Homeless'

In the eyes of Fox News, if a city is not uber-conservative, then it's not worthy.
By John AmatoApril 7, 2022

Today on Fox and Friends, the three co-hosts attacked the city of Austin Texas, as "pro-homeless," because its constituents are more liberal than the rest of the state.

Moments before, Fox News ran a segment about Los Angeles County suspending all official travel to Texas and Florida because of their homophobic policies.

Co-host Lawrence Jones said, "Interesting fact, Texans don't claim Austin."

"Really, cause it's so liberal?" Earhardt asked.

Kilmeade said, "It's huge."

Jones chimed in, "Liberals moving there and it's a mess. They want to defund the police."

"It's the capital though," Earhardt observed.

"Yeah it is the capital," Jones said dejectedly. " So we're forced to go there."

Poor babies.

Kilmeade offered his useless commentary: "They're big pro-homeless. It's become a magnet for the homeless, underneath the tunnels and bridges."

"Homeless is out of control," Jones agreed.

Earhardt blamed Californians for moving to Austin for all the problems they claim the capital of Texas is experiencing.

"The tech companies are all there," Jones said.

Austin, Texas is the eleventh largest city in America. It's also called "The Live Music Capital of the World," for the great music industry there.

Republicans have their own "pronoun" for all Democrats and their policies. They put the word "pro" in front of any despicable action.

Lisa Murkowski is "pro-porn." Mitt Romney is "pro-pedophile" etc...

if you disagree with Republicans on education then you're "pro-grooming."

Fox News is trying to make the case that if you are a Democrat, then you're a filthy, stinking lefty who is pro-child porn, and destroys any community you move into.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue