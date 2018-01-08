Fox And Friends Crew Orgasms Over Trump's Fake News Awards

Trump's favorite propaganda team on Fox News were giddy with delight that Trump is going to hand out "fake news awards" and hopes he does it during the White House press pool.

This is how state-sponsored propaganda works. Smear and destroy any and all news organizations and their reporters who don't fully embrace every aspect of the authoritarian regime they are covering.

Jillian Mele prepped the Fox News segment by reading off Trump's tweets about his awards and promoted it by saying how awesome that they are.

I tweeted this upon reading Trump's tweet:

An autocratic ruler handing out "fake news" awards" is an affront to the first amendment and a threat to actual journalism. https://t.co/TU64enHnzm — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) January 7, 2018

Since Fox and Friends' job is to glorify the Trump administration they could care less about the First Amendment.

Ainsley was very enthused and said, "I think what happened is, after the book, now he's got to find a place for the author. Is the author top? I don't think the author was probably on the list when he originally came up with ...."

The author is of course Michael Wolff and the book is "Fire And Fury."

Steve Doocy asked, "Will there be a trophy?"

Ainsley, "A big loser trophy."

Pete Hegseth, one of the top Trump boot-lickers said, "Yeah, will the losers be there to receive their awards? That's what I want to know. Like, what kind of an award show?

Doocy replied, "Wow. Can you imagine if he did it in front of the press-- the White House press pool?

Hegseth, "I hope he does. Amazing."

Ainsley, "All right, so postponing that until next Wednesday. Of course, we'll be covering it."

How sick was that?

They want Sarah Huckabee Sanders to hand out trophies during one of her White House press briefings. How would that work?

Is she going to say something like,"Jim Acosta, please stand up and receive your fake news award... It's the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a true fake news promoter."

What jackasses.