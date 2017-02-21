Fox Business' Gasparino: Milo Ousted Because He's Breitbart's 'Albatross'

Fox Business' Charles Gasparino said very clearly that the decision to dump Milo was not up to Milo, no matter what he said today. Instead, Gasparino said it was "a business decision by Breitbart."

Gasparino mentioned over and over again how what great pals he is with Milo Yiannopoulis and the folks at Breitbart during the segment, but explained that Breitbart isn't making any money, (they get funding from billionaires like Mercer) and so they ousted Milo, not because of his inappropriate and disgusting discussion about underage sex, but because of their bottom line.

Gasparino explained, "Let me be clear what's going on here. This is a business decision by Breitbart."

"The publication has become a little bit of a caricature with itself. It's become so right-wing and it's become so dominated by Trumpism and the alleged support by Trump that they can't make money right now," he said.

What? Trump isn't the cash cow they thought it would be?

Charles said Breitbart is moving more to the middle now, which I can't see on their site at all.

He continued, "They don't make money. They may even be losing money."

I understand about trying to keep a site afloat, but they have a billionaire that funded their expansion. Perhaps it's all those folks encouraging advertisers to stay away from a site that until recently was run by Steve Bannon, who has abandoned Breitbart for the White House, bringing the hate with him.

Gasparino is reporting that Milo allegedly brought in a lot of traffic, just not the traffic they wanted.

He said, "How much traffic does he drive, meaning eyeballs, and how many advertisers does he lose? And does he drive the right traffic?"

I'm sure the editors at Breitbart disavow this totally, which they said in a statement despite his comments. But I also know because I know how the media works, this is a business decision."

"They cannot in a business sense keep him on and expect to get advertising, any advertising, which they're looking to get now and make this a profitable venture with a guy who came out and said some of the stuff that he said." he continued.

Host Ashley Webster said, "Bottom line, Charlie, what you're saying is ultimately at the end of the day this really does come down to a business decision for Breitbart News?"

Gasparino tried to dispel the notion that Milo went too far even for conservatives since he's a provocateur and he said. "He was ousted. He was resigned under pressure. They didn't want him there essentially because he would be a business albatross if he stayed."