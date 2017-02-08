GOP Reps, Afraid Of Their Own Constituents, Seek Safe Spaces

Republican representatives are so terrified of women in pussy hats and men holding signs protesting the ACA repeal and other sins of this administration that they held an emergency meeting to discuss how to beef up their security at town halls.

This comes on the heels of Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall in Roseville, CA, where hundreds of people were outside and also filling the theater to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. McClintock was so shocked that his deep red district could produce enough people to actually put together a protest that he called police to escort him out of the theater and to his vehicle.

Because signs and pink hats are scary!

Now Politico reports that they are going to beef up their security against the mean protesters who just want to be able to buy health insurance, not guns, fergawdsake.

“The message was: One, be careful for security purposes. Watch your back. And two, be receptive. Honor the First Amendment, engage, be friendly, be nice,” said Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.). “Because it is toxic out there right now. Even some of the guys who have been around here a lot longer than I have, have never seen it to this level.” He later added: “For those of us who have children in grade school and that kind of thing, there’s a factor in all of this, saying: How far will the progressive movement go to try to intimidate us?”

Oh, FFS, you wusses. Protests are as American as apple pie, and people often bring their children to them, so why on earth would you think anyone would do harm to your children? What a bunch of paranoid fools.

Wonkette:

Nah dude. Liberals don’t dox you or threaten your children (except for that Mild Unpleasantness in Nevada. But it’s not like you’re #rigging the primary for Hillary Clinton, so you should be ship-shape!). No, for the most part, those are Alex Jones listeners and Michelle Malkin.

Remember now, these are the men and women our media often refers to as having a "populist leader" in the form of Trump. You know, someone leading the workers and the poor and the crushed middle class. Kind of like the folks outside McClintock's town hall meeting.

As Rebecca notes, this is a good reminder for all of those scared little boys and girls. Thanks, Carl Sandburg!

I am the People, the Mob

I am the people—the mob—the crowd—the mass.

Do you know that all the great work of the world is done through me?

I am the workingman, the inventor, the maker of the world’s food and clothes.

I am the audience that witnesses history. The Napoleons come from me and the Lincolns. They die. And then I send forth more Napoleons and Lincolns.

I am the seed ground. I am a prairie that will stand for much plowing. Terrible storms pass over me. I forget. The best of me is sucked out and wasted. I forget. Everything but Death comes to me and makes me work and give up what I have. And I forget.

Sometimes I growl, shake myself and spatter a few red drops for history to remember. Then—I forget.

When I, the People, learn to remember, when I, the People, use the lessons of yesterday and no longer forget who robbed me last year, who played me for a fool—then there will be no speaker in all the world say the name: “The People,” with any fleck of a sneer in his voice or any far-off smile of derision.

The mob—the crowd—the mass—will arrive then.