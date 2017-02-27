Gorka Refuses To Deny White Supremacy In The White House (VIDEO)

By Karoli Kuns
At CPAC last week, Sebastian Gorka stood near his allies at the Judicial Watch booth while texting and reading on his phone while a reporter tried to get him to put the allegations of white supremacy in the White House to rest once and for all.

It's really quite chilling. The reporter asks him to clear up the allegations, pointing out the reports about his pin which links him to anti-Semitic groups, and White House adviser Stephen Miller's not-so-subtle white power signal, pictured below.

Nothing. Just silence. No denial, no nothing. Simply cold, stone silence.

In this case, silence is not golden. It is an answer, and not one that the White House should approve of.

In light of the ongoing threats to Jewish Children's Centers and cemeteries, I think we can understand exactly what his decision to remain silent means.


