Sebastion Gorka: Listening To Rex Tillerson In 'Military Matters Is Simply Nonsensical'

The terminator answer grape has spoken again!

Sebastian Gorka, the Schwarzenegger wannabe, who Rolling Stone called,"The West Wing's Phony Foreign-Policy Guru" attacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for being out of his depth discussing the military because he refused to fearmonger over North Korea.

Gorka, the man who is in league with a Nazi-allied group in Hungary, with the iffy degree, a horrible dissertation and who national security experts never heard of was outraged when Rex Tillerson said, "Americans should sleep well at night. I have no concerns about this particular rhetoric over the last few days.”

Only rational, national security thoughts and outlooks seem to enrage Gorka.

The Washington Post reports:

Sebastian Gorka appeared on BBC radio Thursday and delivered one of the most aggressive takes to date on what Trump might do — even allowing that a mere threat from North Korea could be construed as an act of war, as Trump seemed to do earlier this week. In doing so, Gorka played down Tillerson's role in all of this. “You should listen to the president; the idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical,” Gorka said in a recording shared with The Washington Post. “It is the job of Secretary Mattis, the secretary of defense, to talk about the military options, and he has done so unequivocally. He said, ‘Woe betide anyone who militarily challenges the United States,’ and that is his portfolio. That is his mandate. Secretary Tillerson is the chief diplomat of the United States, and it is his portfolio to handle those issues.”

Gorka also pushed forward the idea that if you mess with the U.S. in any way, you should be annihilated.

Q: But are you telling me though, Mr. Gorka, that if there is an action by North Korea that is felt by the United States to be threatening, then that is war? Is that the understanding that the North Koreans should have? GORKA: If you threaten a nation, then what should you expect — a stiffly worded letter that would be sent by courier? Is that what the U.K. would do if a nation threatened a nuclear-tipped missile launched against any of the United Kingdom’s territories?

↓ Story continues below ↓

So any sort of unrealized threat or nasty statement is an act of war in the mind of Gorka.

Sebastian Gorka on BBC radio talking North Korea. Not much of substance but unusual public undermining of Tillerson https://t.co/EuicMWFbpK — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) August 10, 2017

As I've said many times. Trump surrounds himself with sycophants, whackos, and extremists. Gorka is but a symptom of the right wing nationalistic fanatasim that Steve Bannon brought with him to the Oval office.