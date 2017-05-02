Mike Pence Calls Trump's Thin-Skinned Attacks On Critics 'Refreshing'

All I can think when I see Mike Pence speak is "the banality of evil". He's soft-spoken, warm, reassuring and utterly rationalizing an insane and fascist regime. It's like finding out that Mr. Rogers was a spokesperson for Mussolini.

On Meet the Press, Chuck Todd gently questioned the vice president as to whether it might be a good idea for Trump to toughen up and use his time more constructively than petulantly tweeting at federal judges, questioning their statuses. "It's like any time he gets some sort of critique, he wants to demonify them, you know, make them go away. Is that healthy?"

HA! Uh, no, Chuck. I don't think that question needs to be asked. It's not healthy. It's not normal. It's not appropriate. And it's a total embarrassment on the world's stage to have such a thin-skinned toddler posing as president lashing out whenever something doesn't go his way.

But Pence knows his job is to reassure low info voters that despite all evidence to the contrary, we haven't put a willfully ignorant narcissist in the highest office in the land. So he smoothly responds, "I think people find it not only refreshing that they understand the president's mind and how he feels about things and he expresses himself in a unique way."

You think? It took George W. Bush (largely considered the worst president in American history up to this point) three years and two failed wars to have a 50 percent disapproval rating. It only took Donald Trump two weeks. I don't think "refreshing" is the adjective that Americans are using at this point.

Todd then goes to the totally useless attempt at pointing out GOP hypocrisy, using then-Sen. Pence's own criticism of President Obama. But that technique only works if the party has any sense of shame. The long-standing tenet of "IOKIYAR" --of which the mainstream media has been no small purveyor--innoculates the shameless opportunist in Pence from acknowledging that he's a hypocrite.