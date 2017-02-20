Milo's Book Deal Goes POOF!

USA Today is reporting that Milo's book deal is gone.

Until Monday's cancellation, Threshold had been fairly tight-lipped in response to its controversial author, answering few questions about his book except that it was moved to a June 13 publication date after Yiannopoulos asked for more time to write about recent campus riots over his scheduled appearances. Last month, Simon & Schuster president Carolyn Reidy sent a letter to the company’s concerned authors, which read in part: “First and foremost, I want to make clear that we do not support or condone, nor will we publish, hate speech.”

Milo tried to defend himself, but it was a pretty sloppy defense.

Yiannopoulos has so far not commented on his CPAC snub. But he fought back against his critics in a long post Monday on Facebook that he called "a note for idiots." He denied being in favor of pedophilia, acknowledged he does believe there are relationships between "younger men" and older men that can help a young gay man, and admitted he shouldn't have used the word "boy" in discussing those relationships. "That was a mistake," he wrote. "Gay men often use the word 'boy' when they refer to consenting adults. I understand that heterosexual people might not know that, so it was a sloppy choice of words that I regret."

This should have been a no-brainer for everyone. Milo Yiannopoulis has long been a purveyor of hate and is nothing but a two-bit troll with an accent. The only reason it's a thing now is because enough conservatives actually got bent out of shape about him and his trolling to get him tossed from CPAC.

Good riddance. No need to waste paper and ink on the likes of him.