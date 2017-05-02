Nancy Pelosi: 'I Want To Know What The Russians Have On Donald Trump'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Minority Leader of the House, told NBC's Chuck Todd that she wonders "what the Russians have on" Donald and the F.B.I. must investigate Trump's connections to Russia, which include his tax returns.

On today's "Meet The Press," Chuck Todd played a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's rousing speech when she preached for a better Democratic Party, but called out James Comey's letter and the abundant help Russia gave to the Trump campaign.

Chuck Todd asked Pelosi about her words and the Minority Leader responded, "But let me just go back to the first part of the senator's statement. I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump. I think we have to have an investigation by the F.B.I. into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia."

Todd, "Okay."

Pelosi continued, "And we want to see his tax returns so we can have truth- in the relationship between Putin, whom he admires, and Donald Trump."

Amen.