Nancy Pelosi: 'I Want To Know What The Russians Have On Donald Trump'

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 hour ago by John Amato
up

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Minority Leader of the House, told NBC's Chuck Todd that she wonders "what the Russians have on" Donald and the F.B.I. must investigate Trump's connections to Russia, which include his tax returns.

On today's "Meet The Press," Chuck Todd played a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's rousing speech when she preached for a better Democratic Party, but called out James Comey's letter and the abundant help Russia gave to the Trump campaign.

Chuck Todd asked Pelosi about her words and the Minority Leader responded, "But let me just go back to the first part of the senator's statement. I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump. I think we have to have an investigation by the F.B.I. into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia."

Todd, "Okay."

Pelosi continued, "And we want to see his tax returns so we can have truth- in the relationship between Putin, whom he admires, and Donald Trump."

Amen.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV