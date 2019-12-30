The Russians Are The First To Let Us Know About Trump-Putin Christmas Chat

Gee, if it wasn't for the Russians, we would never know these little chats ever happened! Via Vice.com:

Vladimir Putin called Donald Trump for a chummy holiday season catch-up Sunday, thanking him for intelligence that had helped prevent terror attacks on Russian soil, according to the Kremlin.

During the call, which was initiated by Russia, Putin thanked Trump for “information transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services that has helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement gave no further information about the plot that purportedly had been disrupted. But Russian government news agency TASS, citing a source from the Federal Security Service (FSB) intelligence agency, reported that two Russian citizens were arrested on Friday based on intelligence provided by the U.S.

The pair were suspected of planning an attack in St Petersburg during New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to the report.