'F*ck The War,' Russians Chant At Concert In St. Petersburg

"In a video shared by Lyubov Sobol, an opposition politician and Navalny associate, a packed audience for the Russian band, Kis-Kis, can be heard engaging in deafening chants, seemingly in unison."
By Ed ScarceMay 22, 2022

Sure, it's just one concert and it's a lot easier to be brave among a faceless crowd but still somewhat reassuring that there is at least some opposition to Putin's madness in Ukraine. Russia has made it a crime to criticize the war, or even to use the word "war" instead of the preferred "Special Operation."

Source: Newsweek

A recent concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, became the site of yet another protest by Russian citizen's against the country's invasion of Ukraine.

In a video shared by Lyubov Sobol, an opposition politician and Navalny associate, a packed audience for the Russian band Кис-Кис (Kis-Kis) can be heard engaging in deafening chants, seemingly in unison. According to the tweet, the crowd's chant was a message opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal and protracted invasion of its Eastern European neighbour.

"St. Petersburg. Concert. The entire hall is chanting "Fuck war!"

In response that all Russians support Putin. It's not true."

Apparently, either at this concert on May 19 or the one on the 20th, same venue. A very good pop punk band by the sounds of it.

Discussion

