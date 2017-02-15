Oklahoma Lawmaker Wants Women 'Hosts' To Get Permission From Man For Abortion

By Frances Langum
Any ladies wanna win a date with Representative Justin Humphrey? He's the Oklahoma lawmaker who said out loud where actual people could hear that pregnant women are "hosts" for the fetus and need a man's permission (namely the father but obviously Justin Humphrey wants his say, too) before terminating a pregnancy.


