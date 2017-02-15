Oklahoma Lawmaker Wants Women 'Hosts' To Get Permission From Man For Abortion

Any ladies wanna win a date with Representative Justin Humphrey? He's the Oklahoma lawmaker who said out loud where actual people could hear that pregnant women are "hosts" for the fetus and need a man's permission (namely the father but obviously Justin Humphrey wants his say, too) before terminating a pregnancy.

BREAKING: #OKLeg just advanced law that implies women are “hosts;” wld require women to get permission from men to have an abortion. pic.twitter.com/XwSVJADWOm — NARAL (@NARAL) February 14, 2017 Things I actually host:

- Legendary dance parties

- UFC Pay-per-views

- Board game nights

- Book club https://t.co/kgpItYcrDa — Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) February 15, 2017 Like many states, Oklahoma is facing a massive budget crisis. But apparently they have money to pay Mister Hey-Ladies Humphrey to pass bills that his state's Attorney General will then get paid by the Oklahoma taxpayers to watch get struck down in court. Congratulations Oklahoma you're a bunch of chumps.