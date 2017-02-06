Politics And Reality Radio: Trump Pays His Debt To The Religious Right

This week, we'll begin with a look at how Trump's hamfisted "Muslim ban" may be much more far-ranging -- and far worse -- than we thought.

Then we'll be joined by Nadeem Mazen, the first Muslim-American elected to a city council in Massachusetts. He and his colleagues launched a new project this week to recruit and support other members of his faith to sek public office. We'll talk about the unique challenges they face in today's political environment.

Finally, we'll speak with Investigative Fund reporter Sarah Posner about how Trump is repaying religious conservatives for their support with a slew of new moves to restrict access to abortion, undermine LGBT rights and blur the separation between church and state.

Playlist:

Statler Brothers: "Flowers On The Wall"

Joan Jett and Paul Westrberg: "Let's Do It"

Rolling Stones: "Play with Fire"

