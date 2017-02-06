Politics And Reality Radio: Trump Pays His Debt To The Religious Right

By Joshua Holland
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Politics And Reality Radio: Trump Pays His Debt To The Religious Right

This week, we'll begin with a look at how Trump's hamfisted "Muslim ban" may be much more far-ranging -- and far worse -- than we thought.

Then we'll be joined by Nadeem Mazen, the first Muslim-American elected to a city council in Massachusetts. He and his colleagues launched a new project this week to recruit and support other members of his faith to sek public office. We'll talk about the unique challenges they face in today's political environment.

Finally, we'll speak with Investigative Fund reporter Sarah Posner about how Trump is repaying religious conservatives for their support with a slew of new moves to restrict access to abortion, undermine LGBT rights and blur the separation between church and state.

Playlist:
Statler Brothers: "Flowers On The Wall"
Joan Jett and Paul Westrberg: "Let's Do It"
Rolling Stones: "Play with Fire"

As always, you can also subscribe to the show on iTunes, Soundcloud or Podbean.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV