Poll: Majority Of Americans Worried About A Trump War

As poll results go, this answer is not surprising at all.

In a new NBC/SurveyMonkey poll, almost two-thirds of Americans are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years.

There is a party divide, but still, 40% of Republicans believe like 88% of Democrats do, that Trump will make war.

That's a very telling poll when it comes to Trump. Maybe surrounding himself with all military generals has had an effect on Republicans. Maybe?

On top of that, the younger you are as a Republican, the more favorable you are to Russia.

That's also not surprising since they never lived during the cold war.

Maybe The Americans should be required viewing for all Millennials.