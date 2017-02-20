Remember When Trump Said He Would Have A 'Plan To Defeat ISIS Within 30 Days'? Time's Up, No Plan.

By Sarah P
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

One of the many things Trump promised during his campaign was that he would have the best and quickest plan to defeat ISIS.

In mid-September he told NBC during the "Commander-in-Chief forum" the following:

“When I do come up with a plan that I like and that perhaps agrees with mine, or maybe doesn’t, I may love what the generals come back with. I have a plan, but I don’t want to ― look, I have a very substantial chance of winning, make America great again. We’re going to make America great again. I have a substantial chance of winning. If I win, I don’t want to broadcast to the enemy exactly what my plan is. Let me tell you, if I like maybe a combination of my plan or the generals’ plan, if I like their plan, I’m not going to call you up and say, we have a great plan."

Just the day before this interview he announced that he would give the military’s top generals 30 days to submit a plan for soundly defeating ISIS.

Guess what? 30 days just ended. No plan.

Twitter noticed.

Damn, this is a good burn:

And my personal favorite:

Can someone drop $200,000 for a Mar-a-lago membership and find Trump on the golf course to get the ISIS plan from him?

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV