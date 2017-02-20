Remember When Trump Said He Would Have A 'Plan To Defeat ISIS Within 30 Days'? Time's Up, No Plan.
One of the many things Trump promised during his campaign was that he would have the best and quickest plan to defeat ISIS.
In mid-September he told NBC during the "Commander-in-Chief forum" the following:
“When I do come up with a plan that I like and that perhaps agrees with mine, or maybe doesn’t, I may love what the generals come back with. I have a plan, but I don’t want to ― look, I have a very substantial chance of winning, make America great again. We’re going to make America great again. I have a substantial chance of winning. If I win, I don’t want to broadcast to the enemy exactly what my plan is. Let me tell you, if I like maybe a combination of my plan or the generals’ plan, if I like their plan, I’m not going to call you up and say, we have a great plan."
Just the day before this interview he announced that he would give the military’s top generals 30 days to submit a plan for soundly defeating ISIS.
Guess what? 30 days just ended. No plan.
Twitter noticed.
1 hour. https://t.co/93GwbdfU2L
— David Waldman (@KagroX) February 19, 2017
Trump has now failed to deliver on a major campaign promise about defeating ISIS. He is golfing at Mar-a-Lago today. https://t.co/mEzcELn4Iu
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) February 19, 2017
@NathanFillion Trump promised to ask his generals for a plan to defeat Isis on Day One and have the plan on Day 30. It's Day 30. The plan?
— Jonathan Ross (@Jross1402) February 19, 2017
Trump's Secret Plan to Defeat ISIS
1-Blame courts, media, Obama & SNL
2-Pep rally w/ fake news
3-Mar-a-Lago & chill@NSFW_news @absrdNEWS
— Bo Lenerf (@BoLenerf) February 19, 2017
Damn, this is a good burn:
Trump has no plan to eliminate ISIS, though Obama's plan seems to be working. https://t.co/I9bFhkgaoy via @Reuters https://t.co/PHiSrsJnRq
— MichaelWhite (@TweetMsw) February 19, 2017
And my personal favorite:
#Trump used similar methods in his QVC-style pitch of steaks as he did when he talks about his plan to stop ISIS #vox #UsedCarSalesmanPres
— ST (@SamTPickens) February 19, 2017
Can someone drop $200,000 for a Mar-a-lago membership and find Trump on the golf course to get the ISIS plan from him?
