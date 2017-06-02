Scott Pelley: ‘It Has Been A Busy Day For Presidential Statements Divorced From Reality’

This is what it's come down to, folks. Daily, even hourly national embarrassment. At least Caligula had a horse.

Source: Mediaite

Scott Pelley kicked off tonight’s CBS Evening News with this pretty blunt assessment of the day’s news:

“President Trump told a U.S. military audience that there have been terrorist attacks that no one knows about because the media chooses not to report them. It has been a busy day for presidential statements divorced from reality.”