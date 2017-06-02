Scott Pelley: ‘It Has Been A Busy Day For Presidential Statements Divorced From Reality’

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

This is what it's come down to, folks. Daily, even hourly national embarrassment. At least Caligula had a horse.

Source: Mediaite

Scott Pelley kicked off tonight’s CBS Evening News with this pretty blunt assessment of the day’s news:

“President Trump told a U.S. military audience that there have been terrorist attacks that no one knows about because the media chooses not to report them. It has been a busy day for presidential statements divorced from reality.”


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV