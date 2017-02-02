SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Founded 'Fascism Forever' Club In High School

I'm not going to disqualify Neil Gorsuch from the Supreme Court because of stuff he did in high school or even college.

He's disqualified because it's a stolen Supreme Court seat.

But the British tabloid Dailymail reports that Gorsuch founded an anti-liberal professor club called "Fascism Forever" while at elite DC Jesuit prep school.

Look how Dailymail puts it. Adorable:

The club was set up to rally against the ‘left-wing tendencies’ of his professors while attending a Jesuit all-boys preparatory high school near Washington D.C. The name may be inconvenient for a Supreme Court nominee facing a tough confirmation battle. However it also shows the depth of Gorscuch’s right-wing credentials – and his penchant for mischief while attending his exclusive prep school in the 1980s.

Labeling yourself pro-Fascism gives you deep right-wing credentials AND shows you off as a mischief maker!

I liked how Jon Grayson put it on his "Overnight America" radio show:

It turns out that when he [Gorsuch] was in high school he went to a Jesuit school in Washington DC, Georgetown Prep. Home of the Baby Hoyas? And so he went to the school 30000 dollars a year their current whatever tuition as they call it and so this elite prep school in Washington DC or in the area... and while he was there he founded and -- I swear I'm not making this up -- the "fascism forever club." Wow. Yeah, I went to a Jesuit High School... but in high school I don't remember the meetings for the "fascism forever club" then... I'm trying to remember what clubs we had... I wasn't invited to any...No, untrue I actually was invited, I did not attend, but I was invited to join the forensics club. You had to be a sophomore, I was already gone by then but yeah it was just the "fascism forever club." It's like they want this to happen. It's like they want people to go absolutely bananas. "He was such a nice guy you know? Who knew he was a fascist, and by his own description?"...So you know, we'll have a fascist on the Supreme Court which really won't be that much different than it was before when Scalia kicked off...

Who among us has not started a "fascism forever" club at our elite DC prep school? https://t.co/nP9AdEAHIK

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) February 2, 2017

the populist revolt chose a child of immense privilege who spent his entire life in tony prep schools for elites https://t.co/FmVg2noXbp — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) February 2, 2017

Imagine if an Obama nominee for #SCOTUS founded a "Communism Forever" club.



How would the right react?#Resistance

Fascism Forever — TheNewDeal (@TheNewDeal) February 2, 2017

Olbermann had the best one liner, though: