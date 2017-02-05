Sen Baldwin Burns Walker In Twitter Flame Fight

Wisconsin Republicans have decided to ignore what usually happens in midterm elections and go all in in trying to defeat U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin in 2018. They have already started to attack and smear Baldwin at every turn.

Going along with that, and kissing up to Trump, Scott Walker went after Baldwin to try to force her to vote for Trump's nomination for SCOTUS, Neil Gorsuch:

Sen. Baldwin is out of the mainstream. Refuses to meet with judge whose experience is nearly identical to Judge Garland. pic.twitter.com/ufmLyrGo3J — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 2, 2017

Baldwin, who has already come out to say she won't vote for Grosuch, was having none of it and leveled Walker with one tweet:

Your opportunity to weigh in on Gorsuch ended with your short-lived Pres campaign. Focus on fixing WI's roads and bridges. #priorities https://t.co/BYCTa1Tyds — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) February 2, 2017

Walker got his fee fees all hurt and sent out no less than sixteen petulant tweets, showing his immaturity and inability to cope with the truth.

Ironically, some of Walker's sniveling accused Baldwin of pandering to "liberal special interests. Yeah, this is the same guy who was described by prosecutors has being the center of a "criminal scheme" with dark money conservative groups.

Since Walker obviously didn't learn from the first time, Baldwin slammed him again:

Is @ScottWalker trying to impress @POTUS with his tweets or does he want to run against me? I'm ready. — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) February 4, 2017

Walker quickly backed down, saying he was happy being governor and had no interest in being a senator. I reckon he is hoping that no one will remember that he was so happy being governor that he ran for president, even though his campaign lasted only 10 weeks before imploding completely.

The real reason Walker doesn't want to trade jobs is that he thinks he has a better chance of being president being a governor rather than a senator. And trust me, he will run again. He's sucking up to Trump now, but once he gets what he wants from him, Walker will turn on Trump in a heartbeat, just like he did to Mitt Romney during the 2012 elections.